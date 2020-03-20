Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, bringing Oklahoma's total number of cases up to 49, state health officials announced Friday.

The latest county to see its first confirmed case is Garvin County.

Oklahoma County still has seen the most infections with 19 confirmed cases. Cleveland County is second with 11 confirmed cases. Tulsa County has five confirmed cases. Kay County has three confirmed cases. Canadian County has two confirmed cases. Custer, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Logan, McClain, Pawnee, Payne and Washington counties each have one case per county.

The age range for Oklahomans affected by the virus is 0 to 79. Two cases are of children ages 0 to 4; 22 cases are of people ages 18 to 49; 14 are of people ages 50 to 64; 11 cases are of people 65 or older.

The death number stayed steady at one. The death was reported Thursday in Tulsa County.

Eight people have now been hospitalized due to the virus.

Oklahoma health officials are waiting for the results from 374 tests. As of Friday, 538 tests came back negative.

The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.

Related: 44 Total Positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In Oklahoma, Health Department Reports