Oklahoma's Total Coronavirus Cases Up To 81, State Health Officials Report
Fourteen more coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of cases to 81, the state health department reported Monday.
The total number of deaths in the state remained static at two. Fifteen Oklahomans are hospitalized due to the virus, health officials announced.
The age range of cases is 0 to 88 years. Two cases are of children ages 0 to 4, 36 cases are of people ages 18 to 49, 23 cases are of people ages 50 to 64 and 20 cases are of people ages 65 and older.
Oklahoma County still has the most reported cases with 29 confirmed cases. Cleveland County was second with 16 cases. Tulsa County had 11 cases. Kay County has five cases. Pawnee and Payne counties had three cases per county. Canadian, Garvin and Washington counties had two cases per county. Custer, Grady, Jackson, Logan, McClain, Muskogee, Noble and Pontotoc counties each had one case per county.
The breakdown of cases are 38 cases are male patients and 43 are female patients.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.