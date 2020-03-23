Younger People Test Positive For Coronavirus, Okla. Department Of Health Says
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Health said younger people are testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) across the state.
"The data that we see that derives specifically within our borders differs, even from that which we've seen from New York, California, and elsewhere," said Oklahoma Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge.
As of Monday morning, 81 Oklahomans tested positive for COVID-19, out of nearly four million citizens. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said 36 of those positive tests are between the age of 18 to 49.
"Just to stipulate we are seeing incidents increased in that majority of incidents is 18 to 49, not severity those are important distinctions," said Secretary Loughridge.
Secretary Loughridge urged all Oklahomans to practice social distancing even if you're not showing any symptoms of the virus.
"We need everyone to focus on these measures to make sure that we're safe because if we're not safe no one is including our healthcare workers," said Secretary Loughridge. "If you must go out, even for work or essential services, be mindful and aware of your risk and your role in helping stop the spread of the disease."