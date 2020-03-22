“It has been verified that at least two of the three positive COVID-19 cases in Pawnee County are residents of the City of Cleveland. It is with immense sadness that we also confirm that one of our citizens has died as a result of COVID-19. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family as they experience the loss of their loved ones.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our country and our community, we remain committed to the safety and protection of the citizens of Cleveland. We are communicating with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and CDC in order to determine how to best continue protecting our residents and to determine if enhanced measures must be put into place.

We urge each citizen to regularly check CDC.gov to obtain the most up-to-date information and guidelines on the fight against COVID-19. Furthermore, we implore our community to follow hand washing and social distancing guidelines and to remain vigilant for symptoms of the virus and follow the CDC’s recommendations. As leaders of your community, we will continue to work with our local, county, state-level, and national partners. We remain committed to protecting our residents, providing you with new information as it becomes available.”