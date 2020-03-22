News
Oklahoma's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Rise To 67, 2nd Death Confirmed
Fourteen more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and second death were reported by state health officials Sunday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that a male in his 50s from Pawnee County died over the weekend bringing the total number of fatalities to two. Officials also confirmed 109 new negative test results and say the numbers of pending and negative test results remain fluid as they work to streamline the reporting process between themselves and their partner Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma.
|Positive (In-State)
|67
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative
|669
|PUIs Pending Results
|102
|Hospitalized
|11
|Deaths
|2
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases*
|00-04
|2
|05-17
|0
|18-49
|31
|50-64
|21
|65+
|13
|Total
|67
|Age Range
|0-88 yrs
|COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Female
|34
|Male
|33
|Total
|67
|County
|COVID-19 Cases by County*
|Canadian
|2
|Cleveland
|13
|Custer
|1
|Garvin
|2
|Grady
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Kay
|4
|Logan
|1
|McClain
|1
|Muskogee
|1
|Noble
|1
|Oklahoma
|26
|Pawnee
|3
|Payne
|2
|Tulsa
|6
|Washington
|2
|Total
|67