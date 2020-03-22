Fourteen more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and second death were reported by state health officials Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that a male in his 50s from Pawnee County died over the weekend bringing the total number of fatalities to two. Officials also confirmed 109 new negative test results and say the numbers of pending and negative test results remain fluid as they work to streamline the reporting process between themselves and their partner Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 67
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative 669
PUIs Pending Results 102
Hospitalized 11
Deaths 2

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*
00-04 2
05-17 0
18-49 31
50-64 21
65+ 13
Total 67
Age Range 0-88 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Female 34
Male 33
Total 67

COVID-19 Cases by County
County COVID-19 Cases by County*
Canadian 2
Cleveland 13
Custer 1
Garvin 2
Grady 1
Jackson 1
Kay 4
Logan 1
McClain 1
Muskogee 1
Noble 1
Oklahoma 26
Pawnee 3
Payne 2
Tulsa 6
Washington 2
Total 67