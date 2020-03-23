Several Tulsa-Area Hospitals No Longer Allowing Visitors Amid State's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa-area St. John heath and Hillcrest health facilities are no longer allowing visitors amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as they work to decrease community spread.
Both groups said the reason for the newly placed visitation limits is to limit the amount of possible exposure to COVID-19.
You can find which hospitals are affected from the news releases below.
The following is a news release from Ascension St. John:
In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, three health systems in Tulsa County announce a new update to their visitation policies.
Effective March 24, the following facilities will no longer allow visitors for adult patients: Hillcrest HealthCare System (all Oklahoma hospital locations), Ascension St. John (all Oklahoma hospital locations) and Saint Francis Health System.
Also effective March 24, due to the special considerations for infant and children’s care and labor and delivery care, one hospital visitor is allowed to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment, delivery and postpartum hospital care. This person must be over the age of 18, including siblings.
These restrictions apply to the following facilities:
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Ascension St. John Sapulpa
- Ascension St. John Nowata
High-level critical care, palliative care, hospice and adult patients requiring assistance from a guardian or caregiver will be addressed on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.
All three health systems are requesting that visitors with a fever, who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment.
These visitation changes are only temporary. The cooperation of the public on this decision is very much appreciated.
Hillcrest also released the following visitor changes:
In order to ensure safety of our patients, staff and visitors, effective Wednesday, March 25 at 7 a.m., all Hillcrest HealthCare System hospitals will no longer allow visitors for adult patients. This includes the following hospitals: Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Hillcrest Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor and Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital.
Also effective March 24, due to the special considerations for infant and children’s care and labor and delivery care, one hospital visitor is allowed to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient. This person must be over the age of 18, including siblings.
Some exceptions will be made. Palliative care, outpatient infusion and adult patients requiring assistance from a guardian or caregiver will be addressed on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.
Hillcrest requests that visitors who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment. These visitation changes are only temporary.