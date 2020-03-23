Those With Pre-Existing Conditions Being On High Alert Due To Oklahoma's Coronavirus Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - For families of people with preexisting conditions, staying healthy has become a full-time job due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Kenton Grego is almost 7 years old. He is happy and vibrant. Looking at him, you would never know that he has a half a heart and had three open heart surgeries before he turned four.
“He is thriving and the thought of losing him to something that is not heart related, is heart wrenching,” said Kenton’s mom, Tina Grego.
The stats collected so far around COVID-19 show the virus impacts every age group. Some people infected with the virus never know they are sick, while other’s symptoms are so bad, they have to be hospitalized. For people with pre-existing conditions like Kenton’s, a COVID-19 diagnosis could be life threatening.
“We fought so hard to keep him alive that something like this taking him out would be devastating, even more devastating than if it was his heart,” said Tina.
So, the family is taking every precaution they can- even grocery shopping has changed. They are having their groceries delivered now or using the pick-up option. Every package that comes into their house is sanitized first.
“We just lock ourselves in the house. We have as little contact with people as we can and we clean, disinfect and just try and stay healthy, that is all we can do,” said Tina, “Being heart families, we kind of tend to seclude ourselves during the winter time but this is like what we normally do, but on steroids.”
The CDC says older adults and people with serious medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. They recommend people who fit these categories:
- Stay away from sick people
- Stock up on supplies
- Stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed
- Avoid sharing personal household items such as cups and towels and take everyday precautions like using hand sanitizers, washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces you touch the most and covering your mouth when you cough.
The CDC has made specific suggestions for people with Asthma and HIV. You can read them here: