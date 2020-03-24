Many millennials and even younger people might be ignoring these social distancing warnings because they think coronavirus won't affect them — but they're wrong. While patients age 60 or older or those with underlying health issues face the highest risk of death from the virus, younger people are also getting seriously ill. Nearly one-third of confirmed cases in the U.S., and 20% of those hospitalized, were between the ages 20 and 44, according to CDC data released last week.

So younger adults actually accounted for a large portion of the hospitalizations. Spring-breakers who did not practice social distancing could have done more damage than they thought.

"This big idea of social distancing, we can't hammer it home enough," CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula said on "CBS This Morning" last week. "This comes down to something we call the reproduction factor — that's how infectious I am. So if I [hypothetically] have the disease, I can spread it, we think with coronavirus, to three people."

"That reproduction number is affected by the virus properties itself, who is susceptible, but also the duration of contact with individuals and the number of people you contact," Narula said. Decreasing the number of people you contact and the duration can significantly slow down the spread of the virus, she said.