Governor Stitt Signs Several Executive Orders Amid Oklahoma's Coronavirus Outbreak
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a series of executive orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
One requires Oklahomans vulnerable to COVID-19 to stay home for the next month.
Another closes all non-essential businesses in counties already affected by the virus.
Starting Wednesday night at 11:59, all non-essential businesses must close for 21 days in every county where there is a confirmed case of COVID-19
Those types of businesses include nail and hair salons, massage parlors, gyms and many stores.
Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies are some of the businesses that are not affected by this.
And restaurants can still offer to-go and delivery services.
The state will follow similar guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security about what is essential.
In addition to this decision - across the state, Governor Stitt also announced his initiative called Safer at Home, where at-risk people should remain home until April 30th.
In order to help maintain enough medical supplies - Stitt also called for the suspension of all elective and minor surgeries across the state, as well as non-emergency dental procedures for the next 14 days.
Governor Stitt says he believes the actual number of cases in the state is over 500 right now and he anticipates it'll reach into the thousands.
Also, effective Tuesday at midnight, any public gathering of 10 or more people is banned in the state.