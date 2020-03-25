My probabilities will include some room for error and include a 20% chance for Tulsa with higher chances across southern Kansas. This boundary may remain near or slightly north of the state by Friday afternoon as the main upper-level trough draws closer to the area by evening. As this happens, additional storms are likely to develop near the boundary to our north and across part of the warm sector, mostly along or east of highway 69 by later Friday night as colder air aloft erode or weakens the cap. Any of these storms could be severe, but the Friday night chances across eastern OK seem to support the higher chances. This system should be exiting the state by 1 am to 3 am Saturday morning with mostly dry and improving conditions for the weekend, yet daytime highs will drop to near-normal readings.