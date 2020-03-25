News
Senate To Vote On Historic $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill
An agreement on a massive coronavirus relief bill appears to be getting some last-minute tweaks before being brought to the Senate floor for a vote.
It's possible that could happen soon thanks to the breakthrough overnight.
The bill includes funds for businesses and payments for most working Americans. It also includes an increase in the funding allotted to hospitals and healthcare workers.
News 9/ News On 6’s Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the latest developments from D.C.