News
Tinker Air Force Base Confirms 2 New Cases Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Thursday, March 26th 2020, 9:48 AM CDT
Updated:
Tinker Air Force Base confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the base announced on Thursday morning.
The base now has three confirmed cases of the virus.
Tinker also announced that the base has moved to "Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie" in response to the pandemic.
The protection is ordered only in the case of "an elevated risk of sustained community transmission."
The base will now implement strict measures on social distancing and social gatherings of any kind.
According to Tinker Air Force Base, the locations of the virus is confined to three groups: the 38th Cyber Engineering Installation Group, the 552nd Air Control Wing and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group.