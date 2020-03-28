Vets Still Providing Care During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Restrictions
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Businesses that are still open are working to make sure people are not exposed to COVID-19 or spreading the virus to others.
If you need to take your pet to the veterinarian they are still open and some vets are offering a drive-thru service so you never have to step foot in the office unless necessary.
Forest Trails Animal Hospital said clients should drive up, call the front desk, and wait.
“The veterinary hospital will send someone out to get the dog or cat," said Dr. Paul Welch. He said if you need to go with your pet, that's still an option. “Sometimes we’ll just usher the owner indirectly into a room, they’ll do everything in the room, and then out the door, they go," said Dr. Welch.
He said they are making these changes to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to clients or the hospital staff.
“We don’t want to get it because if we get it then we can no longer practice veterinary medicine and take care of people’s pets," said Dr. Welch.
With hundreds of Oklahomans sick with COVID-19, pet owners have asked if their pet can get sick with the virus.
“Animals cannot get this as far as any evidence shows. One of the major laboratories have done over 2,500 tests on dogs and cats they’ve got no positives,” said Dr. Welch.
He also said if you think your pet may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 all you need to do is grab a wet washcloth, wipe them off, and your pet will be okay.