News
Tulsa Bar Owner Accused Of Disobeying Gathering Order
TULSA, Oklahoma - A bar owner has been cited and is suspected of failing to obey the city's new limits for gatherings.
Tulsa Police say 15 to 20 people were at White Crow Bar near Memorial and Admiral around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say when they arrived they found that the doors were locked and that loud music could be heard playing inside the bar.
Police say the owner told them that she thought it was okay to have people there since the party was being streamed live on Facebook. Officers say she also told them she had received permission from someone at city hall.
Officers ticketed the owner for "Obstruction of a Civil Defense Order."