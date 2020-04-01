Oklahoma Car Cover Business Now Manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - It is no surprise that Oklahoma businesses are stepping up to help meet the need for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health care workers.
Covercraft in Pauls Valley has gone from manufacturing vehicle covers, to making the lifesaving gear.
“We were contacted by some local emergency management agencies about making this protective gear,” said Jeff Jegelewicz, Director of Marketing at Covercraft. “We already had some plans in place to start some type of production.”
125 Covercraft employees were furloughed because of COVID-19. This project has put as many as 25 employees voluntarily back to work.
The switch in business was an easy one.
“No change in equipment, (we are) using materials that we already have,” said Jegelewicz. “The system works just fine for this kind of work.”
Orders are coming in from all over Oklahoma. Now that word has spread, Covercraft is receiving calls from out of state.
“At current capacity we think we can do about 4,000 units per day with what we have going on right now, but those could change to much larger numbers if the need is there and we can get the workforce back in here,” said Jegelewicz.
It's work nobody saw coming. As long as demand is there, production continues.
“We'll be glad to be doing this as long as it requires us but we will be glad when we can get back to our regular business,” said Jegelewicz.
More employees can be brought back to work to help meet demand. It is a situation Covercraft is taking day by day.