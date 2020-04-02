We’re in the running in the short term for a few shower or storms near and north of the metro for the next few hours. A low-level jet around 50 mph has influenced central OK into southeastern Kansas with a few high based showers or storms attempting to develop near and east of I-35. Most of this activity will remain very light and elevated in nature. Most locations will remain dry. Temps are now in the upper-50s and lower 60s with south winds increasing from 20 to 30 mph by morning into the afternoon with daytime highs reaching the lower to mid-70s. We should have some sunshine before additional clouds develop and move into the area later today. Another small chance for a few showers or storms will develop this afternoon along and east of highway 75 but this chance also remains low. So far, most data support any activity remaining elevated and below severe levels. Then we’ll turn our attention to northwestern OK later tonight as a strong cold front l plows into the state. This will bring a chance for additional showers and storms into our region during the overnight and early Friday morning hours. A few marginally strong storms are possible for this period, but severe weather threats will remain low for northeastern OK. But more importantly, it also brings a one day return of winter.