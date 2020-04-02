Spring Thursday, Winter Friday For Northeastern Oklahoma
We’re in the running in the short term for a few shower or storms near and north of the metro for the next few hours. A low-level jet around 50 mph has influenced central OK into southeastern Kansas with a few high based showers or storms attempting to develop near and east of I-35. Most of this activity will remain very light and elevated in nature. Most locations will remain dry. Temps are now in the upper-50s and lower 60s with south winds increasing from 20 to 30 mph by morning into the afternoon with daytime highs reaching the lower to mid-70s. We should have some sunshine before additional clouds develop and move into the area later today. Another small chance for a few showers or storms will develop this afternoon along and east of highway 75 but this chance also remains low. So far, most data support any activity remaining elevated and below severe levels. Then we’ll turn our attention to northwestern OK later tonight as a strong cold front l plows into the state. This will bring a chance for additional showers and storms into our region during the overnight and early Friday morning hours. A few marginally strong storms are possible for this period, but severe weather threats will remain low for northeastern OK. But more importantly, it also brings a one day return of winter.
Friday morning a strong cold front will be rapidly dropping across northern OK with temps early Friday morning in the 60s ahead of the boundary. By midday to afternoon, northern OK will be dropping in the 30s and 40s with strong north winds. A few showers and storms will be likely ahead of the boundary across southeastern OK, but currently the severe weather threats will remain either across extreme far southeastern OK or better yet north Texas. Temps Friday night into Saturday morning may drop into the upper 30s for some locations. A few spots west of I-35 could be in the running for some light frost Saturday morning while eastern sections, including the metro, would remain around 40. The airmass should remain chilly Saturday but begin to quickly modify Sunday into Monday as the pattern also begins to change. This may bring another system nearing by Sunday night into Monday, but higher chances may remain to the southeast of the metro.
Next week we anticipate a developing southwest upper air flow that may bring a few chances of strong and severe storms across the plains, but the data remains inconclusive at this point. We may see higher probabilities by later next week. This pattern will also bring warmer weather back to the state, including daytime highs reaching the lower or mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone