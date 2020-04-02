News
Okmulgee Company Puts Employees First During State's COVID-19 Outbreak
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - An Okmulgee company is doing its part to help boost the local economy.
Covington Aircraft is purchasing meals from local restaurants to help feed their 90 employees every day.
Abbott said not only are they giving back to their restaurants, they’re also helping fuel their employees to get their daily work finished.
"I was raised to love the lord and love your neighbor, and this is a chance to love our neighbor, said Abbott.
Every week, Aaron said they'll do a four-restaurant rotation. Today, workers had their choice between a chicken, ham, or a turkey sandwich.
"This allows us to keep our employees contained," said Abbott.