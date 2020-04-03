Worldwide Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Passes 1 Million
The world has now passed 1 million confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
Nearly a quarter of those are in the U.S. and, now, experts are offering new safety guidelines to combat the virus.
Friday, the White House is expected to issue new guidance urging Americans to cover their faces while they're out in public.
CBS News has learned that the guidance will only be advisory and not mandatory.
Roughly 90 percent of Americans are now under a stay at home order, and as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise every day, some experts said that order should be extended to include the entire U.S.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House pandemic response coordinator, said more needs to be done and everyone needs to practice physical distancing.
"We're only as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines to a T. And I can tell by the curve, and as it is today, that not every American is following it,” Dr. Birx said.
President Trump wants individual states to decide on whether a Stay At Home order is necessary and noted that some areas have had relatively few COVID-19 cases.
As a state, Oklahoma is not currently under this type of order but Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Norman, Stillwater, Edmond and others are.