“QuikTrip is monitoring the situation carefully and we are implementing recommendations from medical experts like CDC and state and local health authorities. We do have signage limiting no more than 10 customers and we have distancing tape in place. In these unprecedented times we are asking customers to help us so we can help them. Everybody please wash your hands often by using soap with warm water for 20-30 seconds. Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to avoid spreading germs, stay home when you are sick and Practice social distancing.”