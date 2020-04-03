QuikTrip Adjusts To State's Coronavirus Outbreak, Increases Sanitation, Implements Social Distancing
TULSA, Oklahoma - Signs at area QuikTrip now say they’re limiting the number of customers in the store to 10 people at a time.
QuikTrip said they're using tape on the floor to get customers to stay away from each other.
Jeff Reasor said they're asking customers to wash their hands.
“Wash your hands before you come into the store. We’re as concerned about what you bring into the store," said Jeff Reasor.
He said they're asking customers to practice social distancing and are closely monitoring employee’s health.
“We’re going to start taking the temperature of our employees as they come to work. It’s really simple to do we’ll actually have the infrared thermometers mid-week next week," said Reasor.
Here is a statement from QT:
“QuikTrip is monitoring the situation carefully and we are implementing recommendations from medical experts like CDC and state and local health authorities. We do have signage limiting no more than 10 customers and we have distancing tape in place. In these unprecedented times we are asking customers to help us so we can help them. Everybody please wash your hands often by using soap with warm water for 20-30 seconds. Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to avoid spreading germs, stay home when you are sick and Practice social distancing.”