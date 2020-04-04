Police Say Tulsa Man In Custody After Stealing Motorcycle From Storage Unit
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in jail Saturday morning after police say he stole a motorcycle and a corvette from a South Tulsa storage unit.
Tulsa Police say they recovered the stolen motorcycle around 2 p.m. on Friday at a motel near Memorial and I-44. Officers were able to determine that James Richardson was the person who left the motorcycle at the motel and say he had been seen driving a black corvette in the area.
Police say they located the corvette at another motel down the street. Officers say when they arrested Richardson they found Meth, Heroin, counterfeit money and a gun on his person in addition to the motorcycle keys.
Richardson was arrested multiple accounts including two counts of burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. Tulsa Police say both the stolen corvette and the stolen motorcycle have been returned to their rightful owners.
Police also say more arrests could be made in this case.