News
Oklahoma Insurance Providers Warn Customers About Coronavirus Scams
Oklahoma City, OK - Those vulnerable to COVID-19 could be vulnerable when it comes to coronavirus scams.
Oklahoma insurance providers are warning their customers about people on social media or coming to their door offering COVID-19 tests.
“UNFORTUNATELY THE SERVICES ARE UNAPPROVED AND ILLEGITIMATE BUT THEY ARE USING SCAMS AS A WAY TO TO INFORMATION FROM MEDICAL BENFICIANS- LIKE MEDICARE ID AND SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS,” said Global Health CEO Scott Vaughn
Global Health is reminding Oklahomans that you should be consulting with people you trust- including your doctor before ever getting a COVID-19 test.