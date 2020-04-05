Oklahoma City, OK - Those vulnerable to COVID-19 could be vulnerable when it comes to coronavirus scams.

Oklahoma insurance providers are warning their customers about people on social media or coming to their door offering COVID-19 tests.

“UNFORTUNATELY THE SERVICES ARE UNAPPROVED AND ILLEGITIMATE BUT THEY ARE USING SCAMS AS A WAY TO TO INFORMATION FROM MEDICAL BENFICIANS- LIKE MEDICARE ID AND SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS,” said Global Health CEO Scott Vaughn

Global Health is reminding Oklahomans that you should be consulting with people you trust- including your doctor before ever getting a COVID-19 test.