The back-and-forth reflects the broader debate in the U.S. about whether severe limitations on people's movement are necessary, cause unacceptable disruption or even are constitutional. Some faith leaders, for instance, have argued that bans on gatherings that apply to services violate religious freedom protections. The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a court to block part of Puerto Rico's strict curfew, expressing concern about overreach. The Los Angeles County sheriff reversed his decision to shut down firearms dealers after he was sued by gun-rights groups.