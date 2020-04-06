Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 10,000 In US
The United States begins what President Trump says will be the "toughest week" yet of the coronavirus crisis with a national death toll nearing 10,000. Around the world, almost 70,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.
While the U.S., Japan and Britain are among the many nations facing still-growing outbreaks, positive news continues to emerge from China and South Korea, and even battered communities in Italy and Spain appear to be turning a corner.
With the vast majority of the U.S. under stay-at-home orders, President Trump says the mass-testing considered vital to understanding and battling the spread of COVID-19 has ramped up dramatically, with more than 1.6 million tests conducted to date.
But as top U.S. epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci warned over the weekend, even when all the sacrifices start to pay off and new infection rates begin to come down, the death toll will still be catching up.