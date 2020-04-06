Scammers Prey On Americans Confused About Stimulus Checks
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers are preying on the mass confusion around the government's stimulus check.
For most people, no action is required to get your stimulus check. The IRS said an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans will have their check deposited into their accounts in the next couple of weeks.
Kitt Letcher with the Better Business Bureau said it's important to remind people government agencies will not call or email you.
"If someone is reaching out to from the IRS or the Social Security Administration by phone, realize that, that is a red flag,” Letcher said.
Other fraudulent tactics scammers are using right now are claiming to get your money to you faster, anyone asking for your social security information and fake checks.
According to the IRS, you must have a social security number and have filed your taxes in 2018 or 2019 in order to receive your stimulus check.
Individuals can receive up to $1,200 or married couples up to $2,400, depending on their income.
If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information, the Treasury Department said they plan to make a web portal in the next couple of weeks for people to include their banking information.
Letcher said it's so important for people to slow down and take their time, double check everything, and remember, "you are never going to have to pay to receive a stimulus check."
For those that are worried about being scammed or if you have been scammed, you click here to view the Butter Business Bureau's scam tracker.