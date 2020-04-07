Download The News On 6 OTT App To Your Apple TV, Roku Device
Our mission as Oklahoma's Own is to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.
We have a new way to ensure that happens: OTT.
If you're not familiar with OTT, it stands for 'Over The Top,' and it refers to devices you connect to your TV. For example, the News On 6 OTT app is available on Apple TV and Roku. Download us to your player, and watch us on the big screen!
But our OTT news app isn't merely a duplicate of our mobile news app.
In addition to livestream newscasts, we're adding full newscasts for you to watch on-demand. We're adding extra content from the stories we cover and video from big weather days across the state. All the livestreams, locally and nationally, that we make available on our website and app will now be available to you from the comfort on your couch on your big screen TV.
It's a whole new 21st Century digital experience.
Once you get us downloaded to your TV, be on the lookout for more to be added as we release new content from the Oklahoma’s Own Originals series, too!
Note: Our OTT app will soon be available on Amazon Fire Stick.