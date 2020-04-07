Oklahoma Facebook Group Providing Homemade Masks For People, Organizations
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma Facebook group is providing homemade masks to people and organizations who need them amid the state's coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The group connects those in Oklahoma in need of masks with those making them by hand.
The CDC recommends everyone wear masks in public, and Reasor's is now asking customers to wear masks inside their stores to limit COVID-19 spread.
Falyn Harris has turned her Broken Arrow home into a mask-making mecca.
"The kids have been involved. They love to sew," Harris said.
Her kids and husband have helped her make 620 masks in just two weeks.
Thanks to a Facebook group called Masks for Oklahoma, Harris has been able to donate the masks to organizations all over Oklahoma and in other states.
The group has given the masks to nursing homes, hospitals, or anyone who wants one.
Debby Raskin with Domestic Violence Intervention Services reached out to get masks for their shelter and said people offered to help immediately.
"That people would reach out so fast to take care of our employees and clients was just overwhelming," Raskin said.
While the masks won't prevent you from catching COVID-19, The CDC recommends everyone wear masks in public to avoid infecting others with the virus.
It's possible to spread the virus, even if you're not showing symptoms.
People in the group have used any materials on hand-- sheets, coffee filters, air filters, t-shirts-- to make their own.
"We would love to see this group grow. We have such a huge demand," said Harris.
Harris said the demand for masks goes up each day and encourages anyone to learn and give back to their community and continue protecting others from COVI9-19.
"It's so incredible how so many people want to help other people," Harris said.