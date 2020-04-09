DoubleTree Hotel Donating Rooms To Medical Workers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hilton and American Express are donating 1 million nights of hotel rooms to people who work in the medical field.
The DoubleTree by Hilton at Warren Place is taking part.
The hotel is right across the street from Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital. Staff members at the hotel have been watching doctors and nurses head to work every day, and now they can do something to help.
"370 room hotel. 23,000 square feet of convention space, bar, Starbucks, restaurant," said DoubleTree at Warren Place General Manager Scott Meyerl.
The DoubleTree at Warren Place is strangely, quiet. The business, like countless others across the nation have taken a direct hit from COVID-19.
"We're down to about 13 associates. including myself. One of the worst things I have ever had to do was I had to lay of over 100 people," said Meyer, "I said, this is the hardest time of my life and the great day would be whenever I get to call them back."
But thanks to a partnership between two major corporations, they are also getting to do something positive, to give back.
"There aren't words to say it. Your heart starts to pound. We almost had tears in our eyes, that we wanted to help out," said Meyer.
The companies are donating up to 1 million hotel room nights across the country to medical workers. The company says, "Beginning next week, Hilton and American Express will make rooms available without charge to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who need a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families through the end of May."
“It is just incredible, and it feels good. It feels good to be a part of it," said Meyer.
The company says you have to go through your association to make a reservation. There is a list of the associations currently included in the program, here.