As of Wednesday, 64 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 483 and the most deaths with 22. Tulsa County has the second most with 362 cases and second most deaths with 21. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 294 and the third most deaths with 18.

Washington County has the fourth most cases with 118. Wagoner County has the fifth most cases with 102.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 29 3 Alfalfa 1 0 Atoka 1 0 Beaver 1 0 Beckham 2 0 Bryan 5 0 Caddo 35 1 Canadian 63 3 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 21 1 Choctaw 3 0 Cleveland 294 18 Comanche 52 0 Cotton 5 0 Craig 8 0 Creek 57 3 Custer 7 0 Delaware 72 0 Dewey 2 0 Garfield 7 1 Garvin 10 0 Grady 14 1 Grant 2 0 Greer 50 4 Jackson 6 0 Jefferson 1 0 Johnston 2 0 Kay 45 4 Kingfisher 6 0 Kiowa 2 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 4 0 Lincoln 10 0 Logan 7 0 Love 2 0 Major 2 1 Marshall 1 0 Mayes 16 3 McClain 19 0 McCurtain 7 0 Murray 1 0 Muskogee 26 2 Noble 6 0 Nowata 11 0 Okfuskee 1 0 Oklahoma 483 22 Okmulgee 14 0 Osage 61 8 Ottawa 22 0 Pawnee 27 2 Payne 29 0 Pittsburg 13 1 Pontotoc 10 1 Pottawatomie 28 3 Rogers 30 2 Seminole 7 1 Sequoyah 10 2 Stephens 15 1 Texas 9 1 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 362 21 Wagoner 102 7 Washington 118 5 Woodward 1 0 Total 2,263 123 As of Wednesday, a total number of 26,956 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February. Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.