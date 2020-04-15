2,263 Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 123 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
A total of 2,263 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 123 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Wednesday.
Fifteen more virus-related deaths have been reported. The state health department said four occurred within the last 24 hours and the nine others happened between April 3 to 13.
Three men aged 65 or older died in Oklahoma County.
Two people died in Tulsa County; a man and a woman aged 65 or older. Two people died in Washington County; a woman aged 18 to 35 and a woman aged 65 or older. Two men aged 65 or older died in Wagoner County.
One woman aged 50 to 64 died in Adair County. One man aged 65 or older died in Cleveland County. One man aged 18 to 35 died in Texas County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Rogers County. One man aged 65 or older died in Grady County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Caddo County.
As of Wednesday, a total of 510 patients have been hospitalized. According to an executive order report released Tuesday evening, 179 patients were currently hospitalized with 107 in the ICU.
State health officials said 1,155 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Tuesday evening's order report. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The patients' ages range from 0 to 102 and the median age is 56.
Twenty-one children ages 0 to 4 tested positive for the virus; 39 children ages 5 to 18 tested positive; 402 patients are ages 18 to 35; 466 patients are ages 36 to 49; 580 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 755 patients are ages 65 or older.
The most deaths have been reported in people aged 65 older with 100. Five people aged 18 to 35, three people aged 36 to 49 and 15 people aged 50 to 64 have died from the virus, state health officials said. The median age of the deceased is 73.
The breakdown of patients is 1,247 are female and 1,016 are male. Sixty-seven men and 56 women have died from the virus.
Almost 70% of Oklahoma's cases are people of Caucasian background.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
As of Wednesday, 64 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 483 and the most deaths with 22. Tulsa County has the second most with 362 cases and second most deaths with 21. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 294 and the third most deaths with 18.
Washington County has the fourth most cases with 118. Wagoner County has the fifth most cases with 102.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|29
|3
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|2
|0
|Bryan
|5
|0
|Caddo
|35
|1
|Canadian
|63
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|21
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|294
|18
|Comanche
|52
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|8
|0
|Creek
|57
|3
|Custer
|7
|0
|Delaware
|72
|0
|Dewey
|2
|0
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|14
|1
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|50
|4
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Johnston
|2
|0
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|16
|3
|McClain
|19
|0
|McCurtain
|7
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|26
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|11
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|483
|22
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|61
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|0
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|29
|0
|Pittsburg
|13
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|28
|3
|Rogers
|30
|2
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|362
|21
|Wagoner
|102
|7
|Washington
|118
|5
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,263
|123
As of Wednesday, a total number of 26,956 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
