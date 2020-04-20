Construction Starts To Widen Intersection; Owasso Drivers Impacted
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso drivers will start seeing road work near 86th Street North and Sheridan where the county said crews will widen that intersection.
Drivers have seen signs warning them about this project.
The county said the work is expected to take five months.
The improvements include widening 86th Street North to five lanes going east and west and Sheridan will become three lanes heading north and south.
The county said traffic signals will also be installed - that’s part of the project’s first phase and should be finished by mid-June.
The county said while no detours are expected during the first phase, no one will be allowed to turn from 86th onto southbound Sheridan.
The county said phase 1 of the project is expected to last until mid-May.
They said phase 2 will start in mid-May and go until mid-July.
During phase 2, 86th Street North will be widened to the north and north-bound Sheridan will be improved.
Officials said during phase 2, parts of Sheridan--north of 86th-- will be closed.
Then, phase 3 is expected to take from mid-July until September.
Officials said said drivers who are going southbound on Sheridan will be impacted during phase 3.
The county said a portion of Sheridan--south of 86th--will be closed during phase 3 of the project. They also said some short-term closures of subdivision entrances will happen during this phase of the project.