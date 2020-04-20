Most Americans Concerned States Will Reopen Too Soon
Nearly three-quarters of a million Americans have now tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 41,000 patients have died.
Monday morning, federal health officials said they're closely watching outbreaks in Massachusetts, Chicago, and Ohio.
Over the weekend, protestors against Stay at Home orders gathered in a number of states like California, North Carolina, and Utah.
Many of them without masks and mocking physical distancing.
"They should actually listen to us sometimes, instead of just listening to all of their models, and their so-called experts,” said Charli Dickinson.
"The facts of life: we live and die, so shutting down economy because of that is insane,” said Melody Frei.
But a new poll finds most Americans are concerned states will re-open too quickly.
And Stay at Home orders seem to be working in places like New York.
Governor Andrew Cuomo credits the order for the drop in deaths in recent days.
Many states want mass testing before reopening and, on Sunday, President Trump said he will use the Defense Production Act to get a company to produce 20 million swabs.