Volunteers Donate Meals At Hillcrest Medical Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - Volunteers donated about 40 meals to staff members at Hillcrest Medical Center.
“We are going out to hand food out to the front-line people," said Daniel Hughes, a volunteer.
Daniel Hughes along with another partner helped orchestrate this act of kindness.
“We got together one day and decided to buy meals from local restaurants to help the economy and hand them out to those on the front lines," said Hughes.
Generous donors gave more than $11,000, so that volunteers could buy meals to give out at hospitals and other places that need them.
Kenneth Holman, the Director of Environmental Services at Hillcrest, was at main entrance to pick up the delivery of sandwiches.
“It shows that the community cares about what we are trying to do," said Holman.
Volunteers have handed out 700 meals in over a nearly three-week span. Holman said that the pandemic has brought out the best in a lot of people.
If you can't donate financially, Holman said there's something else you can do to help.
“Stay at home because the less people in contact with each other the better," said Holman.
If you want to make a donation, you can donate through CashApp at $walkingthewalk or Venmo at @walkingthewalk.