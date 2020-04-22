The treatment of immigrants under the stimulus bill has struck some policy experts as hurtful. After all, legal immigrants pay taxes and otherwise contribute to the economy, and they, too, have been swept into the economic freefall caused by the coronavirus.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act states that immigrants are excluded from the stimulus payments, with one exception: Those who hold a Green Card. Otherwise, immigrants aren't eligible for the payments even though legal immigrants who are in the U.S. on work visas also pay taxes. There were 2.3 million foreign nationals on temporary visas in 2016, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Other groups of people are also excluded from the stimulus payments. That includes adults who were claimed as dependents on another person's tax return, which applies to many college students as well as disabled adults. Young people who are 17 or older also are ineligible to receive the $500 stimulus payment for children.

Lastly, high-income Americans are also barred from receiving the payments. The $1,200 payment for single taxpayers phases out at income above $99,000, while the $2,400 payment for married couples disappears at income over $198,000.