Tulsa Mayfest Organizers Highlight Oklahoma Talent With Special Art Exhibit

Tulsa Mayfest is celebrating 51 years this year. While the festivities kick off in a week, art goers can get a preview during the HeART of Tulsa Invitational Gallery.

There are many unique pieces inside this new exhibit. One artist said she is excited for people to see how much talent there is in Oklahoma, especially within the Native community of artists.

Mayfest organizers say the HeART of Tulsa Invitational Gallery will showcase paintings, sculptures, woodwork, and more from nearly 60 of the best-emerging artists in Oklahoma.

Volunteers for Mayfest helped curate the artist chosen for this exhibit.

While this is an annual event, some artists like Carly Treece will be participating for the first time.

Treece has two pieces in the exhibit and said she's proud to be one of eight Native American artists featured in the exhibition.

“It’s exciting. Growing up here in Tulsa and going to Mayfest, you always looked at the Mayfest artists and that was, you know, when you’ve made it big time," Treece said.

All of the art is for sale and they are encouraging people to not only view the art, but add a piece to their collection.

The invitational gallery will be at 101 Archer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 3.