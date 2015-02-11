Shawn Jordan, Director of National Sales

Wednesday, February 11th 2015, 5:21 pm

By: Griffin Media


Director of National Sales Shawn Jordan is a dynamic and energetic business leader with an extensive track record for obtaining results. She has more than 30 years of experience building results driven marketing and advertising campaigns for national, small and large scale clients. Shawn Jordan is passionate and professional, with a dedication to leading our team to victory in a positive and rewarding work environment.

If you're interested in advertising with News On 6 you can contact Shawn by email, or give her a call at 918-732-6005.
February 11th, 2015

