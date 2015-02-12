Jim Meek, Director of Key Accounts and New Business Development

Director of Key Accounts and New Business Development Jim Meek is a dynamic, energetic business professional with an extensive track record for driving results.

By: Griffin Media

Jim has worked exclusively for Griffin Media over the last 6 years, but he's spent the previous 10 years working with 100s of local TV stations and 1,000s of local businesses across the U.S. while providing solutions for advertising and marketing to grow return on investments.

Jim is happy to be part of such a strong, family owned multi-media group – Griffin Media.

For additional information, you can contact Jim by email, call him on his office phone at 918-732-6021 or reach him on his cell phone at 404-735-9804.