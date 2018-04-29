Man Who Led Police On Multi-County Chase Due In Court

The man accused of leading police on a multi-county chase last year is expected in court this week. On Wednesday, May 2, Brenton Hager is set to have a pre-trial conference but this trial isn't for the November pursuit. After being released from prison Hager was arrested again accused of stealing a car. He faces one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

By: News On 6

