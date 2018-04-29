Sand Springs Man In Jail After Shooting Into Home

<p> Sand Springs police say a man is in jail after shooting his own daughter in the shoulder. Police responded to the call near west 41st and south 129th west avenue at about 1:30 Sunday morning.</p>

By: News On 6

Police responded to the call near West 41st and south 129th west avenue at about 1:30 Sunday morning. They say three adults and several children were in the home at the time of the shooting. According to Police one woman was grazed by a shot fired through the door.

According to Sand Spring Police the father, Michael Lindsey, was still near the home when police arrived where he was arrested.