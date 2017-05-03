Tulsa Police Take Two Into Custody After Reported Armed Robbery

<p>Tulsa Police have two people in custody in connection to a reported armed robbery in the area of 6th and Peoria.&nbsp;</p>

Wednesday, May 3rd 2017, 3:55 pm

By: News On 6


Tulsa Police have two people in custody Wednesday afternoon, May 3. Around 2:30 p.m, officers responded to a possible armed robbery suspect in the area of 6th and Peoria.

TPD tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop until after a short pursuit that ended at 13th Street and South Marion Avenue. A man got out of the passenger side of the car and started running. He was quickly tackled.

The male passenger and female driver were both taken in for questioning.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 3rd, 2017

April 18th, 2022

April 18th, 2022

April 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023