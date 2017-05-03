Tulsa Police Take Two Into Custody After Reported Armed Robbery

Wednesday, May 3rd 2017, 3:55 pm
Tulsa Police have two people in custody Wednesday afternoon, May 3. Around 2:30 p.m, officers responded to a possible armed robbery suspect in the area of 6th and Peoria.
TPD tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop until after a short pursuit that ended at 13th Street and South Marion Avenue. A man got out of the passenger side of the car and started running. He was quickly tackled.
The male passenger and female driver were both taken in for questioning.
