Tulsa Police Take Two Into Custody After Reported Armed Robbery

<p>Tulsa Police have two people in custody in connection to a reported armed robbery in the area of 6th and Peoria. </p>

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have two people in custody Wednesday afternoon, May 3. Around 2:30 p.m, officers responded to a possible armed robbery suspect in the area of 6th and Peoria.

TPD tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop until after a short pursuit that ended at 13th Street and South Marion Avenue. A man got out of the passenger side of the car and started running. He was quickly tackled.

The male passenger and female driver were both taken in for questioning.