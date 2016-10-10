Veronica Winters, Promotion Manager

Monday, October 10th 2016, 12:15 pm

Veronica Winters, born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an enthusiastic, dedicated, and hardworking leader. She graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a Bachelor of Arts degree and is a proud mother of two.

Veronica has spent years honing her marketing and advertising skills in the entertainment industry, both in Los Angeles and Tulsa. Before joining Griffin Communications, Veronica has facilitated marketing campaigns in Tulsa’s entertainment industry and continues to succeed in her promotional involvement.

Her 30+ years of living in Tulsa has resulted in vast knowledge of her community and immense pride in her hometown. Veronica’s creativity, positive attitude, and strong work ethic make a great addition to any project, event, or promotion. She is extremely happy to be a part of the Griffin Communications family.



