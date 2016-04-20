Woman Shot In Head At Tulsa Home, Man Arrested

<p>Police have arrested a man after a woman was shot at a midtown home early Wednesday. </p>

By: News On 6

Police arrested Blaine Butcher, 36.

Officers were called to the home in the 3900 block of East 2nd Street near Pittsburg just before 1 a.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows Butcher and two women got into an argument. One of the women rents the home, and Butcher was apparently renting a room, according to Sergeant Dave Walker, Tulsa Police.

Authorities said they believe the wounded woman was staying at the residence for a few days and may have been getting kicked out when the shooting took place.

"Butcher had armed himself with a handgun during the argument and shot the victim once in the head close to the front door," Walker said.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital in critical condition. Walker said she is not expected to survive.

Butcher was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. He surrendered without incident, according to police.

Police have gotten in touch with family members but are not yet releasing the woman's name. Walker said she is 37 years old.

Court records show Butcher had a protective order filed against him in Craig County, but the case was dismissed in February of this year.