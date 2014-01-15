By: News On 6

Growing up next door to Green Country in southeast Kansas, Stacia Knight quickly became familiar with the always-changing Oklahoma weather. She would run back and forth between the TV and the front porch when storms would roll into her hometown of Independence, updating her family, watching the meteorologist’s radar and keeping an eye on the sky. Stacia was in awe of the power and strength of Mother Nature. When it was time to think about a career, she decided to study what she had first fallen in love with many years earlier, the weather. Her passion is forecasting and preparing Green Country for whatever Mother Nature brings. It’s important to her, that we are informed and know how to adapt, prepare and stay safe.

After graduating from the University of Kansas, Stacia headed to Tulsa. She first joined the Oklahoma Weather Experts as an intern in 2012. Stacia helped launch Six in the Morning Weekend and is now the weekday meteorologist at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Stacia is happy to call herself an Okie; and to help keep you safe and ahead of the good, the bad and the ugly weather. Stacia and her husband, Josh, have two dogs, Max and Jackson.