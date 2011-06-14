Tulsa Police: Inattentive Driving Sent Car Flying Over Gravel Pile

What police say looked like a failed stunt attempt damaged a car on a north Tulsa street early Tuesday morning. <br /><br /><a href="http://tulsapolice.org/" target="_blank">Tulsa Police</a>

By: News On 6

NewsOn6.com

TULSA, Oklahoma -- What police say looked like a failed stunt attempt damaged a car on a north Tulsa street early Tuesday morning.

Tulsa Police say the car was eastbound on 36th Street North near Kenosha when the driver came upon a series of barricades in front of a large pile of gravel.

On the other side of the pile was a 2-foot deep hole where the pavement had been removed.

Tulsa Police say the vehicle, a Dodge Charger, crashed through the barricades, hit the gravel pile, went airborne and landed in the hole.

The driver was not injured and was cited by police officers for inattentive driving.

An officer said the pile of gravel was about 5 feet tall when he drove by it earlier in the night. After the crash, he said it was only about 2 feet tall.