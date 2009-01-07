Okmulgee Shooting Suspects In Custody

NewsOn6.com
OKMULGEE, OK - A second suspect wanted for the September 2008 shooting death of an Okmulgee man has turned himself in.
Okmulgee Police say 17-year old Eric Barnett surrendered to authorities at the Okmulgee County jail Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, 19-year old Breylon Griffin was arrested on a complaint of first degree murder in connection with the killing of Vernon Sutton.
Okmulgee County prosecutors have charged Barnett and Griffin in connection with the drive-by shooting of Sutton.
Sutton later died at a Tulsa hospital on September 19, 2008.