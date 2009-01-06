Oklahoma Secretary Of State Challenges Appeals Court Decision

Oklahoma&#39;s Secretary of State has asked the 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals to reconsider a decision that struck down a law barring nonresidents from circulating ballot petitions.

Tuesday, January 6th 2009, 7:44 am

By: News On 6


Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's Secretary of State has asked the 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals to reconsider a decision that struck down a law barring nonresidents from circulating ballot petitions.

Last month's ruling by the court's three-judge panel concluded Susan Savage failed to prove it is necessary to ban nonresident circulators to protect the integrity of the process. The panel said the law violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Savage said the integrity of the process is more likely to be abused by circulators from out of state. She challenged the basis for the decision and requested that all 12 judges of the court or the original panel rehear the case.

The law was challenged by a group known as Yes on Term Limits Inc., which wants to use out-of-state professional petition circulators to gather signatures for a term-limits proposal.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 6th, 2009

September 25th, 2023

April 18th, 2022

April 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2023

September 29th, 2023

September 29th, 2023

September 29th, 2023