Tulsa Man Critical After Being Shot By Wife

TULSA, OK - A 49-year old Tulsa man is in critical condition after he was shot during a domestic dispute late Monday night.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of East 66th Place.

Tulsa Police say a 58-year old Nellie Guillory and Antoine Guillory were arguing in a front room of the house and he had a gun.

The woman's daughter walked into the home in the middle of the dispute. Police say when the mother tried to get the gun from her husband, he was shot in the head.

The woman told police officers, she didn't mean to do it.

"We'll investigate to the fullest, she claims it was in her self defense and her own safety and protecting herself but we have to look at all avenues of this and look at it from a criminal perspective as well," said Tulsa Police Captain Jonathan Brooks.

Nellie Guillory was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say alcohol may have played a factor in the dispute.