Tulsa business burglary under investigation

Friday, August 20th 2004, 8:57 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are looking for burglars who hit a Family Dollar store at Pine and Cincinnati Friday morning. It happened around 5 AM.



Police say the suspects used a rock to smash in the glass. They got away with clothes and other items.



The suspects also broke a number of fluorescent lights outside the store to keep them from being spotted.