Two Tulsa hospitals downgrade their advanced trauma care designation

Two Tulsa hospitals providing the highest level of emergency care are in a critical situation. <br><br>They may have to downgrade their advanced trauma care designation. Patients needing the highest

By: News On 6

Two Tulsa hospitals providing the highest level of emergency care are in a critical situation.



They may have to downgrade their advanced trauma care designation. Patients needing the highest trauma levels require constant and immediate surgical and specialist care.



St. Francis and St. John currently operate at the top, but will downgrade to a level 3. They say the need for specialty care has increased, but the amount of reimbursement from the state has not. Dr Frank Mitchell, Trauma Care Director, "In order to provide the type of capability we are providing it does take a lot of funding and we are concerned that if that continues to be a problem we may not be able to have the same resources."



It's the same story at St John, which says right now nothing will change. By making the change, University Hospital in Oklahoma City will be the only level 1 trauma center in the state.