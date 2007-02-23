Boy Born To Quadriplegic Oklahoma Woman

By: News On 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ After 30 hours of labor, a Carnegie woman who has been a quadriplegic since 1993 gives birth to a healthy boy.



The full-term delivery of 6-pound 3-ounce Praze Edward Ramon Bert at 3:34 a.m. Thursday at Children's Hospital occurred without any difficulties.



Praze's father, William ``Wonka'' Bert, said his son is named Praze, ``as in praise the Lord.''



The boy's mother is 41-year-old Nannette Bert. She hadn't had feelings below her neck since an April 1993 vehicle accident, in which suffered a broken neck and three crushed vertebrae.



Pat Scott, a nurse practitioner at OU Medical Center who monitored Bert's pregnancy, says she never imagined that Bert would feel the baby, but she did.



William Bert says most people thought his wife would have a painless delivery, but that it wasn't. He says his wife felt a lot of pain and felt the baby kick and move.



He says she felt things that she hasn't felt in 16 years.