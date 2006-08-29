Attendance Incentive Offered At Tulsa's Will Rogers High School

Sometimes it's tough to get kids to come to school, but they might be more inclined if someone gave them a car to "drive" to school. The new principal at Tulsaâ€™s Will Rogers High School revved up

By: News On 6

Sometimes it's tough to get kids to come to school, but they might be more inclined if someone gave them a car to "drive" to school. The new principal at Tulsaâ€™s Will Rogers High School revved up the students Tuesday by offering just that.



News on 6 reporter Steve Berg has more on the "attendance drive".



Will Rogers once said he never met a man he didn't like. We're betting teenagers never met a car they didn't like. First-year principal Kevin Burr thinks he has the key to boosting attendance, the car key. "It's not a new idea. We stole it from somebody else." He says it's from his principal's bag of tricks from 20 years ago back in Kansas.



Whoever has perfect, and he means perfect attendance each month, will go into a drawing. And they'll pick one or two finalists each month. Once they get their set of finalists, each finalist will get a key. And one of those keys will start the car.



Mike Hendren with Sharp Motors in Broken Arrow is one of two dealers donating cars. He has no ties to Rogers High. Just by chance, his dad shared a flight with the Rogers Vice-Principal, who told him about the idea. "My mom is an educator. My aunt and uncle are educators. I've had several educators in my family. So I've grown up seeing the importance of a quality education."



Kevin Burr: "We just want the kids to understand that being here is important. And if it takes some other kind of incentive than an education to get them here then we will."



So what kind of car will it be? They're not saying yet.



The other dealer taking part is Jack Murdock on 11th Street.



The principal says there will be two, maybe even three cars to give away. They say they'll be something a teenager would like to drive, somewhere in the $10,000 range.