Leading, winning is what made Aikman a Hall of Famer

DALLAS (AP) _ As Troy Aikman prepares for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame he says he wasn't sure he was good enough to be a college quarterback. <br/><br/>When Aikman signed with Oklahoma

By: News On 6

When Aikman signed with Oklahoma out of Henryetta he says he had a backup plan in case he didn't make it as a quarterback.



That plan included moving to safety or tight end if necessary.



But his doubts were short-lived and after he left OU to develop as a passer at UCLA he became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.



He led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships and to 90 wins during the 1990s. From 1992 through 1995 Dallas was 10-and-1 in playoff games, losing only in the conference finals in 1994.